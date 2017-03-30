NEWS

Fiery multi-vehicle crash on 15 Fwy in Apple Valley leads to hourslong closure of NB lanes

The wreckage of a big rig is seen after a fiery crash on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
All northbound lanes were closed for six hours on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said.

The collision, which left the semitrailer fully engulfed in flames, was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Dale Evans Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No one was injured in the crash, and alcohol and drugs were not considered to be a factor in the collision, CHP officials said.

The agency issued a SigAlert at 4:52 a.m. on the 15 Freeway, a major artery between the Southland and Las Vegas.

All northbound lanes were closed on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said.


The closure was initially expected to last until at least 8:30 a.m., Caltrans said. Northbound traffic was temporarily diverted at Highway 395 and back to the 15 Freeway via Highway 58.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Caltrans announced on Twitter that all lanes were open in the 15 in both directions.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.

