All northbound lanes were closed on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said.The collision, which left the semitrailer fully engulfed in flames, was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Dale Evans Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It not immediately known if anyone was injured.The agency issued a SigAlert at 4:52 a.m. on the 15 Freeway, a major artery between the Southland and Las Vegas.It was unclear how long the lane closure would last.The cause of the incident was under investigation.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.