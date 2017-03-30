NEWS

All NB lanes closed on 15 Freeway in Apple Valley after fiery multi-vehicle crash, CHP says

A big rig erupted in flames after a multi-vehicle crash in Apple Valley on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Apple Valley Fire Department)

By ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
All northbound lanes were closed on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said.

The collision, which left the semitrailer fully engulfed in flames, was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Dale Evans Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It not immediately known if anyone was injured.

The agency issued a SigAlert at 4:52 a.m. on the 15 Freeway, a major artery between the Southland and Las Vegas.

It was unclear how long the lane closure would last.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
