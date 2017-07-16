NEWS

Alleged DUI driver slams into cars, Baldwin Park home

A possible drunk driver is accused of hitting three cars before crashing into the side of a Baldwin Park home while people were asleep. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A possible drunk driver is accused of hitting three cars before crashing into the side of a Baldwin Park home while people were asleep.

The crash happened at a house in the 13200 block of Emery Avenue, according to Baldwin Park police.

The driver hit three parked cars on the street then slammed into a converted garage and woke up the person sleeping inside. The impact blew out a window screen on the other side of the home.

Witnesses said the crash sounded like an earthquake, and it shook the whole house.

"We were in the backroom, my girlfriend and I, and we heard a big boom, sounded like an explosion. As we ran out, as you can see right there, smoke and steam coming out. He must have been going pretty fast," said witness Jesse Lopez.
