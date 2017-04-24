NEWS

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga

Lexi Segura, 1, of Rancho Cucamonga, is shown in an undated photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga Monday night.

The child, named Lexi Segura, was abducted by a male suspect, 42-year-old Daniel Segura, from the city. Authorities said he is armed and dangerous.

Segura is said to have Lexi in a red 2012 four-door Mitsubishi Galant with the license plate 6WEE209.

Lexi was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing on it, blue jeans and pink shoes. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 35 pounds.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or little girl is urged to call 911.
