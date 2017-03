An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two boys - ages 1 and 2 - who were inside a car that was stolen by a suspect in Cathedral City.Authorities said the incident happened around 6:44 p.m. in the 31500 block of Whispering Palms. The car is described as a white 2016 Honda Accord with the license plate 7TJR654.No further information was immediately available.Authorities said anyone who has seen the vehicle is urged to call 911.