Amber Alert issued for boy, 6, allegedly abducted by mom in Venice

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy, who was allegedly taken from a Venice elementary school by his non-custodial mother on Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.West Burnett was dropped off at Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School, located in the 800 block of Coeur D'Alene Avenue, by a caretaker around 8:35 a.m.The boy was picked up and abducted by his mother, Nisha Burnett, who does not have custody rights, police said.Police said the mother drives a 2004 gold BMW with California license plate 6WAP644.The boy's family is concerned with his safety. West is described as white, standing about 4 feet tall, weighing approximately 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants.If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of West or Nisha Burnett, please contact detectives at (310) 482-6334. You can submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).