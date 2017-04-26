NEWS

Amber Alert issued for boy, 6, allegedly abducted by mom in Venice

West Burnett and Nisha Burnett are seen in undated file photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy, who was allegedly taken from a Venice elementary school by his non-custodial mother on Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.

West Burnett was dropped off at Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School, located in the 800 block of Coeur D'Alene Avenue, by a caretaker around 8:35 a.m.

The boy was picked up and abducted by his mother, Nisha Burnett, who does not have custody rights, police said.

Police said the mother drives a 2004 gold BMW with California license plate 6WAP644.

The boy's family is concerned with his safety. West is described as white, standing about 4 feet tall, weighing approximately 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of West or Nisha Burnett, please contact detectives at (310) 482-6334. You can submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
