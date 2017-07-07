TULARE COUNTY

Amber Alert issued in San Bernardino County for mother, child taken in Porterville

Deleyza Ceron (L), suspect Juan Santos Martinez (C), suspect Valentin Angel Villasenor (R), and Maria Sanchez Palomares (R) are shown in photos. (KABC)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert in Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties Friday after a woman and her child were taken from a home.

Porterville Police said two men assaulted and forced Maria Palomares, 22, and Deleyza Ceron, 1, into a mid-90s stock white Chevrolet, or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle. Officials also identified Maria's brother, Juan Carlos Regalado, 10, as a possible third victim.

Palomares is Ceron's biological mother. She's Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ceron is 2 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities identified the suspects as Valentin Angel Villasenor, 20, and Juan Santos Martinez, 40. They are both considered armed and dangerous.

Villasenor is a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has a thin build, with black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Martinez is also a Hispanic male, who stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall. He weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Villasenor and Palomares were in a dating relationship. They said neither suspect is the father of Ceron.

Police think the suspects could be on their way to San Bernardino County.

Officials think the vehicle could also be a GMC Suburban with an unknown Washington license plate number. The rear window of the car is reportedly broken and covered in white tape. The left rear window is also inoperative and in the down position, according to the CHP.

Anyone who may spot the victims should contact the Porterville Police Department immediately at 559-782-7400.

KFSN contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsamber alertkidnappingtulare countyPortervilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Father seeks answers after baby boy found dead in Tijuana lot
Visalia man says another man knowingly gave him HIV
More tulare county
NEWS
Amber Alert canceled for teen in suspected LA carjacking
Power outages, heat cause trouble in Fairfax District
LA, OC teams help battle 3,400-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire
2 women on the run after 'takeover' robbery in North Hills
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled for teen in suspected LA carjacking
LA, OC teams help battle 3,400-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire
2 women on the run after 'takeover' robbery in North Hills
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
Suspects sought in brazen daytime OC jewelry store robbery
Power outages, heat cause trouble in Fairfax District
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Show More
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Ringo Starr rings in birthday with annual celebration in Hollywood
Beverly Grove underground vault explosion injures 3
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos