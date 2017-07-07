California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert in Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties Friday after a woman and her child were taken from a home.Porterville Police said two men assaulted and forced Maria Palomares, 22, and Deleyza Ceron, 1, into a mid-90s stock white Chevrolet, or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle. Officials also identified Maria's brother, Juan Carlos Regalado, 10, as a possible third victim.Palomares is Ceron's biological mother. She's Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.Ceron is 2 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Authorities identified the suspects as Valentin Angel Villasenor, 20, and Juan Santos Martinez, 40. They are both considered armed and dangerous.Villasenor is a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has a thin build, with black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.Martinez is also a Hispanic male, who stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall. He weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Investigators said Villasenor and Palomares were in a dating relationship. They said neither suspect is the father of Ceron.Police think the suspects could be on their way to San Bernardino County.Officials think the vehicle could also be a GMC Suburban with an unknown Washington license plate number. The rear window of the car is reportedly broken and covered in white tape. The left rear window is also inoperative and in the down position, according to the CHP.Anyone who may spot the victims should contact the Porterville Police Department immediately at 559-782-7400.