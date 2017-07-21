Amber Alert out of Paramount canceled; teen, car found

An Amber Alert out of Paramount has been canceled after the teen and the vehicle were located Friday morning. A suspect has not been found.The Amber Alert had been issued after a car was stolen from a Jack in the Box parking lot in the 6600 block of Alondra Boulevard just before midnight Thursday. A teenage boy with autism was in the back seat of the vehicle, authorities said.The teen was identified as 17-year-old Frankie Barboa, who has the mental capacity of a 7 to 12-year-old. Barboa's adult sister had stepped away from the vehicle and returned to find that the car and her brother had disappeared, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The vehicle was a black 2015 four-door Honda Civic with California license plate No. 7LGH091. The car has gray rims, a cracked windshield and blue lights around the rear license plate, according to investigators.At about 8:30 a.m., someone who had received information about the Amber Alert called authorities saying that they believed the vehicle was parked was outside their house in Paramount. Officers responded and confirmed that it was the vehicle.Within minutes, detective also received notice that the teen was safe at his house."(Detectives) confirmed that Frankie was located; he was unharmed," said sheriff's Lt. Charles Calderon.The teen also told authorities that the suspect was kind to him. The female suspect remains outstanding.