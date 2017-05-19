NEWS

Amber Alert extended to SoCal for 1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KABC) --
Police extended an Amber Alert to Southern California for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura, who was last seen in San Francisco.


The alert was first issued by the California Highway Patrol shortly after 2 p.m. Friday for 1-year-old Makai Bangoura, who was abducted at 3 p.m. Thursday. The child is described by police as a black child, 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

After just four hours, the alert became active in Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego.


Makai is suspected to be with 30-year-old Jason Lam, an Asian man, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CHP officials said the man may be suicidal and should not be approached without law enforcement coordination.

The two may be in a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate No. 5SEY238.

This is an image of the car CHP believes is involved in a Amber Alert.


Anyone with information on the pair was urged to contact police.
Related Topics:
newsamber alertmissing childrenmissing boyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
