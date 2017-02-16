  • BREAKING NEWS President Trump expected to name new nominee for labor secretary - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Anti-Semitic notes left at homes, Chabad in Oak Park

EMBED </>More News Videos

The search is on for several suspects caught on camera leaving cards with swastikas, anti-Semitic threats and derogatory messages at multiple homes and a Chabad in an Oak Park neighborhood. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

By ABC7.com staff
OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
The search is on for several suspects caught on camera leaving cards with swastikas, anti-Semitic threats and derogatory messages at multiple homes and a Chabad in an Oak Park neighborhood.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls of service regarding the notes on Feb. 11.

The sheriff's office said it has created a special task force and is collaborating with federal law enforcement agencies to catch the culprits.

The notes were placed on the front doors of seven homes, left on a car as well as the Chabad of Oak Park. Investigators said with the exception of the Chabad, the notes appeared to be randomly placed and did not specifically target Jewish residents.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video. Based on the footage, authorities believe there are at least four male suspects involved. They were described to be teens who likely live in the area.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Marta Bugarin at (805) 371-8342.
Related Topics:
newscrimeanti-semitismswastikasurveillance videosearchOak ParkVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after 26 children injured
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Businesses nationwide participate in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
2 suspects sought in La Palma home-invasion robbery
More News
Top Stories
Massive storm to hit Southland on Friday
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Woman, 89, who lived with young best friend in WeHo, dies
Immigrant mother takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation
California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later
Seal Beach braces for more flooding from looming storm
2 suspects sought in La Palma home-invasion robbery
Show More
New 'Star Wars' toys, merchandise to arrive during Force Friday II
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported
3-month-old girl found safe after thief steals car with baby in back seat
Man detained in death of woman at Alhambra apartment complex
Avalanche safety awareness urged in SoCal mountains as storm looms
More News
Top Video
Seal Beach braces for more flooding from looming storm
3-month-old girl found safe after thief steals car with baby in back seat
Avalanche safety awareness urged in SoCal mountains as storm looms
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
More Video