Police on Monday are investigating a violent home-invasion robbery at a mansion in Arcadia, where the victims were tied up and forced to watch as the robbers picked through their property.Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Arcadia police were called to the home in the 1000 block of Singing Wood Drive, where the victims, a couple in their 60s, said three, possibly four, masked men entered their house and tied them up.The suspects then stole unspecified "items of value" from the home and fled the scene, police said.After the suspects left, one of the bound victims was able to break free and call police. Neither of the victims were seriously injured.Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5156 with the case number #17-3378. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.