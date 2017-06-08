NEWS

Armed girlfriend of CHP officer killed in Long Beach officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A female armed suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach early Thursday, police said. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed woman was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting after an altercation involving an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer in Long Beach early Thursday, police said.

The shooting occurred about midnight in the 3000 block of Studebaker Road, according to Long Beach police.

Officers were dispatched to the location on a call of a person with a gun and shots fired. When officers arrived to the scene, they encountered the armed woman and her boyfriend, who police said is an off-duty CHP officer.

Authorities said the woman fired a gun at the CHP officer, and he dialed 911.

"It sounded like about eight, nine pops in a row...and, like I said, my husband thought it was fireworks but I knew what fireworks sound like and I was like, 'That's not fireworks,'" said resident Amy Anderson.

After Long Beach police officers made contact with the armed female suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Long Beach Fire Department crews administered life-saving measures but the armed female suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police said there were no other outstanding suspects in the incident.

Northbound and southbound Studebaker between Spring Street and Wardlow Road was closed as the investigation into the shooting continued. Because the shooting involved police, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will investigate, authorities said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingwoman killedwoman shotLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Grocery store employee kills 3 coworkers, himself, police say
UK voters head to the polls amid tightened security
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
More News
Top Stories
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks
12 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn turf war
Massive water main break erupts in Encino, floods business
Show More
Powerball ticket worth $1.6M+ sold in Fountain Valley
Trump to evangelicals: We're 'under siege,' will be stronger
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Carson veteran, 85, dies after beating in robbery
Burbank tribute honors teen hockey player killed in plane crash
More News
Top Video
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks
More Video