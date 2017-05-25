NEWS

Armed man allegedly intended to harm police at Phoenix Comicon

By ABC7.com staff
PHOENIX (KABC) --
Police arrested a man who allegedly intended to harm officers at the Phoenix Comicon on Thursday, authorities told ABC News.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old Phoenix man armed with four guns, including a shotgun. He was also carrying knives.

They learned of the suspect after getting information about a man who was going to be armed inside the event with the intent to target officers.

Police said the unidentified suspect resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

The suspect never pointed his guns at anyone but police believe his intention was serious.
