Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody after hours-long standoff

Authorities said they responded to a shots fired report in downtown Los Angeles and surrounded a residential building where an armed man was barricaded inside Monday afternoon.

Authorities took an armed suspect into custody in downtown Los Angeles after an hours-long standoff that caused several road closures Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles police said they responded to the 800 block of Santee Street for a call of shots fired around noon. Officials said the armed suspect was on the rooftop at one point, but later reentered the building and barricaded himself inside.

"A vehicle that was driving in the area was shot at one time. Officers received an image of the possible suspect and they responded to the area within this vicinity...they determined the suspect is in that building. Currently, we have our SWAT officers conducting a floor-by-floor investigation," authorities said.

Police said they were attempted to monitor the suspect on internal security cameras.

Residents in the building were urged to keep their doors locked and stay inside.

Heavily armored vehicles and officers in tactical gear responded to the scene. Authorities closed streets in the area due as a precaution.

The suspect was taken into custody after the hours-long standoff in the building.
