A suspect was taken into custody without incident Monday morning after a prolonged standoff that followed a shooting on a residential street in Anaheim, authorities said.The incident began about 2:45 a.m. when the resident exited a home and opened fire on a driver who was performing "donut" maneuvers in the 700 block of Olive Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The motorist, the vehicle, and two nearby homes were struck by gunfire.The driver was OK after the incident, investigators said.After the shooter re-entered the home, a SWAT team responded to the scene and nearby residents were instructed to shelter in place. An hourslong barricade situation ensued.Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police announced that a young girl had exited the residence and was safe.About 40 minutes later, several flashbang devices were deployed and the suspect was detained in a backyard.The detained person was not immediately identified.