NEWS

Anaheim armed standoff ends without incident; suspected shooter in custody, police say

A section of Olive Street in Anaheim was closed after a shooting on Monday, July 10, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was taken into custody without incident Monday morning after a prolonged standoff that followed a shooting on a residential street in Anaheim, authorities said.

The incident began about 2:45 a.m. when the resident exited a home and opened fire on a driver who was performing "donut" maneuvers in the 700 block of Olive Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The motorist, the vehicle, and two nearby homes were struck by gunfire.

The driver was OK after the incident, investigators said.

After the shooter re-entered the home, a SWAT team responded to the scene and nearby residents were instructed to shelter in place. An hourslong barricade situation ensued.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police announced that a young girl had exited the residence and was safe.

About 40 minutes later, several flashbang devices were deployed and the suspect was detained in a backyard.

The detained person was not immediately identified.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbarricaded manbarricadestandoffswatAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump, without citing evidence, accuses Comey of leaking classified information illegally
Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente
Senate Intel Committee to begin interviews of Trump campaign officials
Trump Jr. tries to downplay meeting with Russian attorney
Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner met with Russian lawyer during 2016 campaign: Source
More News
Top Stories
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente
California teen wins lottery twice in a week
CA wildfires prompt thousands to evacuate, state of emergency
Over 200 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Boyle Heights water main break results in flooding
Jenners respond to lawsuit: Only 2 Tupac T-shirts sold
Show More
Campers, many from SoCal, evacuated in Lake Cachuma fire
Afghan students denied US visa to attend robot competition
Laker Girl hopefuls hit the stage at weekend tryouts
Man killed in Tustin shooting; suspects sought
Alamo Fire spreads to nearly 24,000 acres
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos