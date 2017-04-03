NEWS

Suspect armed with knife wounded in El Monte officer-involved shooting

An armed suspect demanding coffee and donuts at an El Monte business was hospitalized Monday after being shot by police.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed suspect demanding coffee and donuts at an El Monte business was hospitalized Monday after being shot by police.

The officer-involved shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of Garvey Avenue, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

Investigators at the scene said it started when the unidentified suspect tapped at the 24-hour Yum Yum Donuts window with a knife, demanding coffee and pastries. The suspect eventually walked off and police were called to the scene.

When El Monte police officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect threw coffee at them. An officer then attempted to use a Taser and when a second attempt failed by another officer, the suspect threw a knife at them, officials said. At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, according to sheriff's officials.

No officers were injured during the incident.
