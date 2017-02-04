NEWS

Arrests made in 1993 Westlake District apartment fire that killed 10

A fire chars an unknown item in a file photo. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police on Saturday confirmed they made arrests for a 1993 apartment building fire that killed 10 people, including seven children, in the Westlake District area of Los Angeles.

Officer Aareon Jefferson said multiple suspects were recently arrested and now behind bars. No further details were expected to be released until a Monday morning press conference set to be held by the LAPD.

The three-story building caught fire on May 3, 1993. The residents tried to escape by jumping out or climbing down bedsheets.

Investigators found smoke alarms weren't working and fire doors were propped or nailed open.

Police believed the blaze was likely set by gang members who'd been kicked off the property for dealing drugs.

Two people were later charged with murder, but the case was dropped for lack of evidence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsapartment firefirebuilding firedeadly firechild killedWestlakeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Supporters, opponents protest at LAX over Trump's travel ban
US State Department reinstates visas for foreigners
Famed Anaheim restaurant erupts in flames
World's Airlines Are Told It's Back to Business as Usual for US-Bound Travelers
More News
Top Stories
Famed Anaheim restaurant erupts in flames
Long Beach police gives family Disney tickets after scam
Supporters, opponents protest at LAX over Trump's travel ban
US State Department reinstates visas for foreigners
Glendora business owner dragged by car during robbery
Mountain lion sightings at Pepperdine University prompts safety warning
Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order
Show More
Pasadena victims of armed muggers tell terrifying tale
2 Navy F-18 fighter jets land at Hollywood Burbank Airport
First Photo of Bush Since Hospital Stay Hits Internet
Kitten Bowl Tailgate in Pasadena offers free pet adoption
Whittier man with dementia allegedly abandoned in England
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos