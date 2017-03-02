At least 1 killed after car crashes into Hesperia aqueduct

It was a gut-wrenching scene for rescuers as a car with a family of four inside flew off a road in Hesperia and into an aqueduct Thursday evening.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the car crashed into the water in the 13000 block of Main Street at about 6:45 p.m.Authorities were able to pull two children from the water as well as a deceased adult. They were continuing to search for a third child.One of the children pulled from the water was rushed to the hospital. The status of the other child was not immediately known.Fire officials said a child remained unaccounted for. A dive team continued to search for the child.Crews shut down Main Street and Escondido Avenue in the area.