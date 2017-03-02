At least 1 killed after car crashes into Hesperia aqueduct

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --It was a gut-wrenching scene for rescuers as a car with a family of four inside flew off a road in Hesperia and into an aqueduct Thursday evening.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the car crashed into the water in the 13000 block of Main Street at about 6:45 p.m.
Authorities were able to pull two children from the water as well as a deceased adult. They were continuing to search for a third child.
One of the children pulled from the water was rushed to the hospital. The status of the other child was not immediately known.
Fire officials said a child remained unaccounted for. A dive team continued to search for the child.
Crews shut down Main Street and Escondido Avenue in the area.