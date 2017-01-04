NOW: Train Derailment @ the @LIRR Atlantic Terminal / F'bush Ave. Rescue Units on the scene. Minor injuries. Expect traffic/train delays pic.twitter.com/BemGpDzAEh — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 4, 2017

A Long Island Rail Road train crashed at a Brooklyn station Wednesday, leaving more than 100 people injured.There are 103 people with reported injuries. According to the New York City Fire Department, none of the injuries is life threatening. The worst injury is a broken leg.A source told Eyewitness News that preliminary information is that the train was going too fast as it entered the Atlantic Terminal and struck the bumper at the end of the track.The LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station, one witness said. Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients were being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as "walking wounded."An estimated 600 people were on the train when the crash occurred. Passengers were being moved to the street level.As the train approached the end of station, witnesses said they slammed against something. Many began to panic and started screaming and crying.One described the aftermath as "total pandemonium," with some people falling forward and others falling on top of each other.Tracks 5 and 6 were out of service for the investigation. The LIRR said there will be residual delays for trains en route to Atlantic Terminal.The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is responding to the scene.