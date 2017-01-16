At least 4 children injured in house fire in Vermont Knolls

At least four children were injured in a fire at a bungalow-style home in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles Monday night, and fire crews were searching for more possible victims, Los Angeles fire officials said.The fire at the two-story structure was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Manchester Avenue, fire officials said, where three boys and one girl suffered injuries.The severity of the childrens' conditions were not immediately known.About 90 firefighters responded to the blaze, and the fire was declared a knockdown by 11:07 p.m.No further information was released.