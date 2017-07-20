At-risk teen couple missing in Boyle Heights

A frantic search was underway in Boyle Heights Wednesday night for a teen couple who threatened to commit suicide before disappearing from their homes.Darlene Mazariegos pleaded for her 15-year-old daughter, Jaylin Mazariegos, to come home. She believes she ran away with her 14-year-old boyfriend, Adrian Gonzalez, who was also missing."We don't want nothing to happen to you. Everybody's worried and I'm going to fight for you and I'm never going to give up," she said. "I want you to come home in one piece."Both teens posted on social media they may commit suicide. Family members said both have a history of self-harm."They both have that same type of mentality, so I know they're both very high-risk because if one does, the other will do as well, since they have so much love that they say (they have) for each other," Darlene said.The couple hasn't been seen since 6 and 7 a.m., when they slipped out of their Boyle Heights homes. Their parents were unaware they had left and noticed both were missing, along with some clothing and their bicycles.The Los Angeles Police Department was assisting the family in searching for the pair. Officers were asking for the public's help in locating them."We do know that they are on bikes, so they do have a mode of transportation, which is concerning too because that would allow them to leave the area. They could be anywhere, so I'm hoping that they are staying local because this is where they know, this is where they live, there friends are," said Capt. Ruby Flores of the LAPD.Jaylin is described as Hispanic with purple hair and brown eyes. She stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 93 pounds. Jaylin may be carrying a black back pack and may be on a black BMX bike.Adrian is described as Hispanic with purple hair in a Mohawk-type style. He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He may be on a red and black bicycle.Anyone with information on their whereabouts was urged to contact the LAPD Hollenbeck Division Watch Commander at (323) 342-4101. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.