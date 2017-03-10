Authorities are searching for a predator on the prowl after he tried to kidnap a teenage girl walking home from school."This is someone that is obviously sick and is willing to be that brazen, to engage in that behavior in broad daylight. This is someone very dangerous and we need to get him into custody as soon as we can," LAPD Sgt. Brady Seagrave said.The attempt happened on March 1 near Sherbourne Drive and Pickford Street in the Pico-Robertson area around 4:40 p.m. Authorities said a 14-year-old girl was walking home from the bus stop when a suspect walked up behind her.Seagrave said the man grabbed her from the backpack area near her shoulders and the girl fought off the attacker.She ran home and her family immediately called police. The teen helped create a composite sketch of the suspect. He is described as about 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with long gray hair.News of the attack has residents on edge."It's completely unexpected. I think that this is a really safe neighborhood. Would never expect that something like that would happen around here," Dale Mayeda said.Investigators are hoping the sketch is the key to the suspect's capture. Given his age, authorities fear this isn't the first time he may have targeted a child and want to track him down before he strikes again.Anyone with more information on the case is urged to call the LAPD at (877) LAPD-24-7.