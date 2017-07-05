NEWS

Auto thief arrested in Costa Mesa after stealing 2 cars in a day

Iliana E. Villasenor (Costa Mesa Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police arrested and charged a woman Monday with grand theft auto and evading police after she allegedly tried to steal two cars in the same day.

According to a Costa Mesa Police Department press release, Iliana E. Villasenor, 38, stole a used Honda Accord around 10:50 a.m. Sunday after taking it for a test drive from an auto dealership on the 1900 block of Harbor Boulevard. Authorities said she faked a medical emergency to distract the sales employee and bolted with the car.

Police said Villasenor stole another vehicle Sunday evening. She allegedly took off in a new Fiat 500E from a dealership on the 2500 block of Harbor Boulevard.

According to the police press release, officers found Villasenor in the Fiat and arrested her after a brief pursuit.

The Costa Mesa Police Department said it recovered both stolen vehicles.
