Baby rattlesnake gives Calabasas woman a scare

A Calabasas woman got a big surprise when she reached down for what she thought was her dog's rope toy.It turned out to be a baby rattlesnake.Carla Rosso and her husband Ariel had just gotten out of their backyard Jacuzzi.Wrapped in a bathrobe, Carla tried to pick up what she thought was her dog Duchess' rope toy.She bent down and grasped the long, thin object.Her home surveillance video shows her panicked reaction when she realized it was a snake. She dropped it immediately and rushed out of there in a hurry as Duchess tried to help.She said she called Los Angeles County Fire to help out and firefighters destroyed the snake. They warned her that baby rattlers are even more dangerous than adults because they can't control their venom.