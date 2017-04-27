NEWS

Babysitter who aided in child molestation may have victims in LA, IE, police say

Carlsbad police said 22-year-old Samuel Cabrera Jr. (left) and 22-year-old Brittney Lyon (right) were both arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on children.

By ABC7.com staff
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KABC) --
A babysitter who allegedly aided in the molestation of children in Carlsbad may have more victims in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino, according to authorities.

Carlsbad police said 22-year-old Brittney Lyon, who also went by the alias Lauren Allen, would target children using babysitting websites such as care.com, sitter.com and sittercity.com.

Detectives said Lyon, of Escondido, would take children that she was babysitting to a home in the 6300 block of Greenhaven Drive in Carlsbad where her boyfriend, 22-year-old Samuel Cabrera Jr., lived.

Officials said Cabrera would sexually molest the children while Lyon filmed the acts.

Investigators said they found two victims, both 7-year-old girls, one from Oceanside and one from Escondido.

While Lyon and Cabrera were arrested on July 5, 2016, detectives said their investigation has led them to believe there may be more victims, including in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino.

Officials have asked anyone who believes they may have used Lyon's babysitting services, or her services under her alias, to contact Det. Scott Stallman with the Carlsbad Police Department at (760) 931-2293 or scott.stallman@carlsbadca.gov.
Related Topics:
newsmolestationlewdnessSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inside the White House's sprint to the 100-day marker
Caught on video: 2 deputies attacked by inmates
Jenner visits White House for meetings with Trump officials
United reaches 'amicable' settlement with doctor dragged off flight
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
More News
Top Stories
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
Caught on video: 2 deputies attacked by inmates
Snoring may be sign of serious, life-threatening condition
Doctor dragged off United flight in Chicago reaches settlement
Ann Coulter protest: UC Berkeley police say 2 arrested
Man arrested after LAPD calls backup to downtown LA
Man kicked off Delta flight for using bathroom before takeoff
Show More
Plan to provide health care to every Californian moves forward
Lady Gaga offering fans chance to be in her new film
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
ABC7 photographers risk their lives to cover 1992 LA riots
Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2 apartment buildings in Westlake
More News
Photos
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
More Photos