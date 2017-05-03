A Bay Area woman died after she approached a car in San Bernardino on Tuesday evening and was shot, authorities said.The incident was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Spruce and G streets, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department.Officers responded to scene and found the victim on the ground near a sidewalk, the statement said. She had suffered a gunshot wound and was non-responsive.The woman was transported to a hospital where she later died. She was identified only as a 25-year-old resident of Pittsburg, California.Witnesses told investigators that the victim was standing in the street area when a vehicle pulled up and stopped. When the woman walked up to the car, she was shot and the driver sped away.Descriptions of the driver and the vehicle were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Flores of the San Bernardino Police Department's Homicide Unit at (909) 388-4826, or Sgt. Kokesh at (909) 384-5615.