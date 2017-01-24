NEWS

Beauty company executive stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

A man was found stabbed to death at a home in Woodland Hills on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Homicide detectives are investigating the brutal stabbing death of an internationally known hairdresser and beauty company executive in Woodland Hills.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics received a "hemorrhaging" radio call from a residence in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Responding paramedics found the victim, later identified by Los Angeles police as Fabio Sementilli, in the outdoor patio of his home. Sementilli, a Canadian-born resident of Woodland Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sementilli sustained several stab wounds to his neck and upper torso. Also, detectives said Sementilli's car was missing from his home.

Investigators described Sementilli's vehicle as a black 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera with paper plates.

Police have not named a motive or released a suspect description.

Sementilli, 49, worked for decades as a trendsetting hair stylist and served as vice president of education for the beauty products giant Coty Inc. The company said in a statement that Sementilli was an icon in the hairdressing industry.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact LAPD Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925. You can submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
