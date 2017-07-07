Beverly Grove underground vault explosion injures 3

Three people were injured and an office building was evacuated after an underground vault explosion Friday afternoon in Beverly Grove, officials said.According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, electrical crews were working to restore power to customers affected by a failed circuit in the Fairfax Village area when another circuit failed shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.The force of the explosion caused windows to shatter in a nearby office building located at W. Beverly Boulevard and N. Alfred Street.Patients were evaluated at the scene of the incident, which took place in the 8400 block of Beverly Boulevard, just east of the Beverly Center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.All of the injuries were not life-threatening and none of the victims were transported in relation to the incident, the LADWP said.The office building apparently sustained "only cosmetic damage and no structural compromise," the LAFD said in a statement, adding that no fire was involved. Department of Water and Power personnel also responded to the location.An unknown number of people were evacuated from the structure as a precaution.The ongoing outage that was affecting about 3,500 residents in the Fairfax Village area has not yet been fixed, according to the LADWP. The circuit that triggered the explosion Friday caused outages to additional customers, the power company said.