NEWS

Beverly Grove underground vault explosion injures 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were injured and an office building was evacuated after an underground vault explosion Friday afternoon in Beverly Grove, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people were injured and an office building was evacuated after an underground vault explosion Friday afternoon in Beverly Grove, officials said.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, electrical crews were working to restore power to customers affected by a failed circuit in the Fairfax Village area when another circuit failed shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

The force of the explosion caused windows to shatter in a nearby office building located at W. Beverly Boulevard and N. Alfred Street.

Patients were evaluated at the scene of the incident, which took place in the 8400 block of Beverly Boulevard, just east of the Beverly Center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All of the injuries were not life-threatening and none of the victims were transported in relation to the incident, the LADWP said.

The office building apparently sustained "only cosmetic damage and no structural compromise," the LAFD said in a statement, adding that no fire was involved. Department of Water and Power personnel also responded to the location.

An unknown number of people were evacuated from the structure as a precaution.

The ongoing outage that was affecting about 3,500 residents in the Fairfax Village area has not yet been fixed, according to the LADWP. The circuit that triggered the explosion Friday caused outages to additional customers, the power company said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsexplosionlos angeles fire departmentevacuationBeverly GroveLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
28 dead after fight among rival gangs in Acapulco prison
2 women on the run after 'takeover' robbery in North Hills
Tillerson offers rare glimpse into marathon Trump, Putin meeting
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
More News
Top Stories
2 women on the run after 'takeover' robbery in North Hills
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Ringo Starr rings in birthday with annual celebration in Hollywood
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
Show More
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
Latest advancements in electric plug-in cars
Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first one-on-one
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
More Video