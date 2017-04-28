NEWS

Beverly Hills Dolce & Gabbana store windows smashed by car

The Dolce & Gabbana store along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills was targeted by vandals who smashed the store's windows early Friday morning, police said.

The windows of the Dolce & Gabbana store along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills were smashed when a car drove into the business early Friday morning, police said.

The incident at the luxury brand shop, which is located in the 300 block of N. Rodeo Drive, occurred around 1:30 a.m., according to Beverly Hills police. The storefront was seen boarded up.

Nothing was taken from the store, authorities said.

Beverly Hills police said someone drove a black SUV into the Dolce & Gabbana store, along with two other businesses. Investigators did not reveal which other stores were impacted, though they did say the shops were not next to each other.

A more detailed description of the car was not provided by police.
