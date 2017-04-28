Beverly Hills Dolce & Gabbana store windows smashed by car

The windows of the Dolce & Gabbana store along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills were smashed when a car drove into the business early Friday morning, police said.The incident at the luxury brand shop, which is located in the 300 block of N. Rodeo Drive, occurred around 1:30 a.m., according to Beverly Hills police. The storefront was seen boarded up.Nothing was taken from the store, authorities said.Beverly Hills police said someone drove a black SUV into the Dolce & Gabbana store, along with two other businesses. Investigators did not reveal which other stores were impacted, though they did say the shops were not next to each other.A more detailed description of the car was not provided by police.