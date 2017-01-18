  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Cyclist dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Stanton

Authorities cordoned off an intersection in Stanton after a hit-and-run driver left a bicyclist in grave condition on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (KABC)

By
STANTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A cyclist died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Stanton early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a car hit the bicyclist around 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Beach Boulevard. The cyclist, whose identity and gender has not been released, was taken to UCI Medical Center in grave condition.

The bicycle rider later died of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect fled in a champagne colored Nissan sedan that has front-end damage, authorities said.

Chapman Avenue was shut down at the intersection during the investigation.

No further information was immediately released.
