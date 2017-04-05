NEWS

Big Bear man, 63, arrested for alleged child porn possession

Thomas Goede, 63, of Big Bear was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept.)

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies arrested a 63-year-old Big Bear man and seized his computers after allegedly finding him in possession of child pornography.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday around noon in the 800 block of South Central Lane in Big Bear City as part of an ongoing child porn investigation.

They say they found sexually explicit photos of minors on the cellphone of Thomas Goede, 63.

Under the search warrant, deputies seized his cellphone, several computers and other devices. Goede was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's department is looking to identify any possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call (909)866-0100 or provide an anonymous tip to (800)78-CRIME.
Related Topics:
newspornographychild pornographycellphoneBig BearSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman survives horrific hit-and-run in Van Nuys
Teen's family grieves after fatal South LA shooting
Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
More News
Top Stories
Woman survives horrific hit-and-run in Van Nuys
Port Hueneme burglary suspect had been twice deported
Santa Ana teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road
Show More
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
Man throws punches, bananas at 7-Eleven after card declined for candy purchase
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
Controversial hair cloning procedure could be headed for US
'Their Finest' a romantic comedy set in WWII
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos