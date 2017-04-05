Big Bear man, 63, arrested for alleged child porn possession

Sheriff's deputies arrested a 63-year-old Big Bear man and seized his computers after allegedly finding him in possession of child pornography.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday around noon in the 800 block of South Central Lane in Big Bear City as part of an ongoing child porn investigation.They say they found sexually explicit photos of minors on the cellphone of Thomas Goede, 63.Under the search warrant, deputies seized his cellphone, several computers and other devices. Goede was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of child pornography.The sheriff's department is looking to identify any possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call (909)866-0100 or provide an anonymous tip to (800)78-CRIME.