NEWS

Big rig driver identified after being killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash near Griffith Park

A semi-truck caught fire on the southbound 5 Freeway near Colorado in Griffith Park on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Officials on Saturday identified a big rig driver who was killed days earlier in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park.

Thang Le, 41, died at the scene of the eight-vehicle collision that left 10 others injured just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Le, a resident of Gilbert, Arizona, was driving a 2004 Freightliner tractor-trailer at the time of the crash, which ignited a dramatic fire and prompted an hourslong closure of the interstate in both directions.

PHOTOS: Crews respond to crash on 5 Freeway

According to a California Highway Patrol investigation, Le crashed into other vehicles and crossed over from the northbound side into the southbound lanes after he lost control of the semitruck for unknown reasons.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the massive flames by 11:30 a.m.

VIDEO: Traffic backs up for miles after fatal 5 Fwy crash
EMBED More News Videos

Traffic was seen backing up for miles after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park.

Related Topics:
newssemi crashfreewayCHPlos angeles fire departmenttraffic fatalitiestrafficcrashGriffith ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's first 100 days 'by the numbers'
100 percent of Chicago's Urban Prep seniors admitted to college
Reward offered in search for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in pair of crashes on I-405 in Inglewood
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in pair of crashes on I-405 in Inglewood
Man nearly killed in LA riots recalls being rescued by pastor
2 detained after 3 brush fires erupt in Corona area
100 percent of Chicago's Urban Prep seniors admitted to college
High-speed chase through OC ends in crash; suspect in custody
2 children, 2 adults killed in Victorville crash
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy says he was possibly 'attacked' at park
Show More
North Korean ballistic missile test fails after UN meeting on nukes
Elon Musk reveals futuristic LA traffic-beating tunnel system
Video captures 3-year-old boy being hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
California must allow transgender inmates' earrings, judge says
Bone marrow recipients meet their donors at City of Hope reunion
More News
Photos
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
More Photos