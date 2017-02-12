Body discovered in fire at Santa Ana homeless encampment

At least one body was located in a fire at a homeless encampment in Santa Ana on Sunday, police said.Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to reports of smoke near the Discovery Cube Orange County in the 2500 block of N. Main Street at about 5:45 a.m.Upon arrival, crews located a fire at a homeless encampment under a bridge nearby. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 6:30 a.m., according to OCFA Public Information Officer Alan Wilkes.Santa Ana police confirmed one body was located after the fire was knocked down, and the scene was still too hot to go in and find more victims.Homicide detectives were requested to investigate the scene as the cause of the fire remained under investigation, police said.