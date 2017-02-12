NEWS

Body discovered in fire at Santa Ana homeless encampment

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
At least one body was located in a fire at a homeless encampment in Santa Ana on Sunday, police said.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to reports of smoke near the Discovery Cube Orange County in the 2500 block of N. Main Street at about 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews located a fire at a homeless encampment under a bridge nearby. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 6:30 a.m., according to OCFA Public Information Officer Alan Wilkes.

Santa Ana police confirmed one body was located after the fire was knocked down, and the scene was still too hot to go in and find more victims.

Homicide detectives were requested to investigate the scene as the cause of the fire remained under investigation, police said.
Related Topics:
newsfirefire deathdeadly firehomelessSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Adviser Doubles Down on Claims of Voter Fraud and of 'Thousands' of Voters Bused Into New Hampshire
President Trump Continues Twitter Attack On Courts Over Stay of Immigration Order
Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago attacks
White House Senior Adviser: 'The Judiciary is Not Supreme'
More News
Top Stories
3 hospitalized in shooting outside Hollywood gas station
Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago attacks
For 1st time ever, water flows over emergency spillway at Oroville Dam
LGBT members commemorate 1960s Black Cat protest in Silver Lake
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
3 rescued in Newhall after cars caught in flash flooding
Rescue crews search LA River after car found in water near South Gate
Show More
Corona man, wife thank 911 dispatcher who saved his life
ABC7 Cool Kids honored at luncheon
Disneyland increases prices on single-day tickets
Laurel Canyon reopens after month-long closure
Remembering Whitney: Saturday marks 5 years since Houston's death
More News
Photos
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos