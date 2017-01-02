NEWS

Body found in garage fire in Willowbrook area

One person has died in a garage fire in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles early Monday.

Crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to a home on the 2100 block of E. 124th Street, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters later found the body of an adult inside the garage but the victim was not immediately identified.

Nine people were displaced, including four children, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

