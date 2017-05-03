NEWS

Body found in Gardena near site of earlier triple shooting

A man's body was found in the 2700 block of 141st Place in Gardena Wednesday morning just blocks from where a triple shooting occurred the night before, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man's body was found in an alley in Gardena Wednesday morning just blocks from where a triple shooting occurred the night before, police said.

The body of a man was found in an alley in the 2700 block of 141st Place in Gardena around 11 a.m. Police did not immediately release details on the apparent cause of death or any suspect description.

Tuesday night, a triple shooting with one fatality was reported just down the street, in the 1200 block of 141st Place.

Three men with gunshot wounds were found at the scene around 7 p.m. and were transported to a local hospital, where one - believed to be a man in his 20s - was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately known if the two incidents were related.

Gardena police are investigating.
