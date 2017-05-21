Body of Orange man, 24, with gunshot wound found on front lawn of Tustin home

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on the front lawn of a home in Tustin on Sunday.Orange County Fire Authority officials notified Tustin police about 6 a.m. of a call about a person appearing to be "passed out" on the lawn of a house in the 600 block of W. Main Street.Tustin police officers found the man lying on the grass and unresponsive.Police later identified the man as Jose Peralta, 24, of Orange.Orange County coroner officials were called out and found a "significant" injury to the back of the victim's head. Police described it as a gunshot wound.Police said they did not receive calls coming from that neighborhood Saturday night, and the family who lives at the home has no connection to the victim found on their lawn. Police don't know if he was killed in that location or somewhere else.Officials from the Orange County Crime Lab were assisting in the homicide investigation.Anyone with information was asked to call Tustin police at (714)573-3249.