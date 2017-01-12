Boy, 6, shot in Inglewood, paralyzed from the chest down

A 6-year-old boy was paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot outside an Inglewood home following a family gathering. Now, his loved ones are seeking justice.Willie Young III is known to friends and family as "Three.""No 6-year-old should ever have to go through something like this," said Willie Young Jr., Three's father.A large family gathering was just wrapping up Saturday night when a gunman or gunmen approached a home on 102nd Street. Four shots were fired - the only one hit was the youngest one there."It's not right. He didn't deserve it. He didn't do anything," his father said.Wednesday night, Three rested in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center surrounded by family."My cousin, he's only 6. He was caught up, he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," said the boy's cousin, 14-year-old Malakhai Williams.Now, his family is left to pray for Three's health and for his justice."We want the perpetrator to know that we are praying that you turn yourself in. You harmed a wonderful family. You harmed a beautiful child," said Senora Young, a cousin."Whoever did it, somebody knows something. Just please y'all, come forth, just come forth," Three's father said.There are two suspects in this case. Both are described as African-American males between 20 and 25 years old. One of them has a lighter complexion, tear drop tattoos and a scar under his right eye.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Inglewood Police Department at (310) 412-5241. You can also call the department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (888) 412-7463.