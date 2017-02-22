NEWS

Man killed by deputies after 11-year-old finds mother stabbed to death in Texas

A man was killed by deputies after an 11-year-old boy found his mother stabbed to death in Montgomery County, deputies say.

CONROE, TX --
A man was killed by deputies after an 11-year-old boy found his mother stabbed to death in Montgomery County, Texas, sheriff's deputies said.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on 74 Chestnut Meadow in Conroe.

Deputies said an 11-year-old boy called 911 to report that his father, 41-year-old Medger Blake, stabbed his mother, 38-year-old Rose Blake, with a knife. They said the son begged his father to stop stabbing his mother.

Capt. Bryan Carlisle briefs media on deputy involved shooting


The boy then barricaded himself in the bathroom while he was still on the phone with 911. When deputies arrived, the boy came out of the bathroom covered in blood.

Deputies found the suspect in the master bedroom and told him to drop the knife. He motioned toward officers after refusing to drop the knife, which caused them to shoot, killing him.

"They were forced to shoot out of fear of their safety," Montgomery County Sheriff's Capt. Bryan Carlisle said.

Investigators said they found a lengthy note in the living room or dining room area written by an adult family member, possibly describing issues within the family.

"Twenty years of law enforcement - I've seen a lot of bad things, so have deputies. This is pretty rough," Carlisle said.

Meanwhile, family members are taking care of the boy. We're told the couple has an older son who was away at college.

There's no word on what caused the stabbing.
