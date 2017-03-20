Boyle Heights shooting under investigation after man is shot dead

A search was underway for a suspect who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in Boyle Heights on Monday.The shooting occurred at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of 8th and Fresno streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Authorities said the victim was visiting a friend at the complex, and when he was approaching his car, a four-door, dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to him. The victim and a passenger of the vehicle exchanged words before the suspect opened fire and fled.The man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.Police said the shooting does not appear to be gang-related, and no arrests have been made.A descriptio of the suspects in the shooting were not yet released. Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD Hollenbeck Station.