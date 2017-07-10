NEWS

Boyle Heights water main break leaves dozens without service

A water main break late Sunday evening sent a torrent into the streets of a Boyle Heights neighborhood and left dozens of residents without water service.

By and ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A water main break late Sunday evening sent a torrent into the streets of a Boyle Heights neighborhood and left dozens of residents without water service.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Marengo and Cornwell streets, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

A 12-inch pipe ruptured, leaving about 42 customers and one fire hydrant without water, a DWP spokesperson said.

Service is expected to be restored by about 2 p.m. Monday, the utility said.
