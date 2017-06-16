NEWS

Brother of domestic violence suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at Rialto officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Rialto police shot and killed the brother of a domestic violence suspect because they said he raised a loaded gun at them during a search for his sibling early Friday morning. (KABC)

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Rialto police shot and killed the brother of a domestic violence suspect because they said he raised a loaded gun at them during a search for his sibling early Friday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., officers responded to a home amid reports of domestic violence. They learned the suspect, Cesar Leonel Zamora, 35, fled the home before they arrived.


Authorities were able to confirm the female victim suffered injuries and that Zamora is suspected of committing several other felonies during the violence.

Officers then learned of another location in San Bernardino where Zamora may have gone. They arrived around 2:10 a.m. to a home in the 2800 block of West Birch Street.

When officers arrived and approached the front door, they knocked and announced their presence. Authorities said another man, identified as Hector Cisneros Soria, 30, answered the door while holding a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun.


When officers asked him to come outside, they said Soria refused and then chambered a round into the gun, raising it toward them.

The police officer closest to Soria fired his weapon before Soria could shoot, striking and killing him. Authorities later learned Soria was Zamora's brother.

Authorities said Zamora wasn't found at the home, but was taken into custody later during a traffic stop conducted by San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies in the high desert.

The investigation was ongoing and the San Bernardino Police Department would handle parts of the investigation that occurred in their city.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Cunningham at (909) 384-5745 or Sgt. Kokesh at (909) 384-5613.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingman shotman killeddomestic violencesearchsan bernardino county sheriff's departmentRialtoSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Navy destroyer collides with container ship, sailors missing
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
Trump earned more at Mar-a-Lago, from 'Art of the Deal,' financial disclosure form shows
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
7 Navy members missing after crash off Japan's coast
More News
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, other factors, coroner says
9 alleged members of Vagos biker gang arrested in SoCal
7 Navy members missing after crash off Japan's coast
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
Discovery Channel hints Michael Phelps will race shark
Show More
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
Trump submits financial information detailing trust assets
Scalise doctor hopes for 'excellent recovery' despite risk
Santa Ana burglary suspect pulled down from ceiling of 7-Eleven
More News
Top Video
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
More Video