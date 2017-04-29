NEWS

Brush fire erupts in Riverside

Fire engulfs a home in Riverside on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire erupted in Riverside Saturday afternoon, and footage from the scene showed at least one building damaged by the blaze.

Riverside Fire Department officials said a call regarding the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Gaylord Street.


Cal Fire was assisting firefighters with the blaze. Authorities did not provide a size on the fire.


Video captured from the scene of the blaze showed at least one structure on fire, but authorities could not confirm that information.

Witnesses at the scene also took videos of the smoke they could see from miles away and the traffic in the area.


The cause of the blaze was unknown.
