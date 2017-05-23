Brush fire erupts in Westlake Village

A brush fire erupted in the Westlake Village area on Tuesday, sending up flames and plumes of smoke visible for miles.Firefighters rushed to the scene of the first-alarm fire near Yellowwood and Wellbrook drives around noon.Shortly before 1 p.m., Ventura County fire officials said the fire had charred approximately 3 acres.Crews from Los Angeles and Ventura counties were working to douse the flames, which appeared to be within close proximity of homes. However, no homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.