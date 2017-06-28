Brush fire threatens homes in San Clemente

A fire that started at Camp Pendleton moved west and threatened homes in San Clemente Wednesday.Orange County Fire Authority officials said at least 380 acres burned, mostly at Camp Pendleton. The fire started at the base, near Christianitos Road and west of Richard T. Seed Memorial Park.The fire began moving west and threatened homes near the memorial park. While homes appeared to be threatened by the fire, evacuation orders had not been issued, according to the OCFA.No further details were immediately released.