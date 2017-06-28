NEWS

Brush fire threatens homes in San Clemente

Flames lap up brush along a hillside near homes in San Clemente on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (KABC)

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire that started at Camp Pendleton moved west and threatened homes in San Clemente Wednesday.

Orange County Fire Authority officials said at least 380 acres burned, mostly at Camp Pendleton. The fire started at the base, near Christianitos Road and west of Richard T. Seed Memorial Park.

The fire began moving west and threatened homes near the memorial park. While homes appeared to be threatened by the fire, evacuation orders had not been issued, according to the OCFA.

No further details were immediately released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firehomefireorange county fire authorityCamp PendletonSan Diego CountySan ClementeOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
McConnell wants revised health care bill by Friday; holdouts contemplate Plan B
LAPD officer-involved shooting, apparently fatal, reported in Westlake district
Burbank brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations
Top Senate Republican warns of possible bipartisanship on health care
More News
Top Stories
LAPD officer-involved shooting, apparently fatal, reported in Westlake district
Burbank brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations
US sets new criteria for 6 Muslim nations as part of Trump's ban
Children's Hospital LA ranked 6th in U.S. by survey
2 firefighters among 4 injured in Pacoima crash, LAFD says
Firefighters make headway on 900-acre Highland fire
Cyberattack stalls operations at Port of LA
Show More
LA protesters decry bill allowing alcohol sales till 4.a.m.
Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in multiplayer deal
Rumble strips installed to deter street racers in Chatsworth
Man found shot to death inside car in South Gate
LA Fashion District salesman, 24, shot to death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos