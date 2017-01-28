NEWS

Insect infestation takes man off organ waiting list; building owner sued

EMBED </>More News Videos

Junior Fogg filed a lawsuit against the owners of his apartment infested with bed bugs and other insects, after having been removed from an active transplant waiting list due to his living conditions. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles resident Junior Fogg, who had been on an active kidney transplant waiting list for over five years, was furious to find that his apartment infested with bed bugs and other insects prevented him from receiving a new kidney.

Doctors told Fogg he will be placed back on the active waiting list as soon as he lives in a habitable and vermin-free apartment.

"I was at the tip top of the list, the tip top... If I had a place to go and it was germ-free enough for me to stay there, I would have no problem. I would not be going through this," Fogg said.

He was told bed bugs and cockroaches could cause him to suffer an infection while recovering from the transplant.

Now Fogg and his partner Monica Howland have filed a lawsuit against the building owners in an attempt to force them to clean up and treat the entire apartment building located on the 1900 block of Robertson Boulevard.

"I'm scared that I won't get that transplant," Fogg said.

The 54-year-old explained that for years he and other tenants have informed management and the building owners of the problems but they have not done enough.

Another tenant, John Spea, agreed that the building owners don't do enough to help tenants.

"The owners just don't do their job," Spea said. "They said we're not going to tent the building so they just keep endlessly spraying these apartments and people have to live in horrible, horrible conditions."

Due to finances, Fogg has been unable to move out of the apartment.

The apartment building's landlord told Eyewitness News that the situation in the building was not as bad as the tenants made it seem. The property owners have yet to respond.
Related Topics:
newsbedbugshousingapartmenttransplantLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rescue crews searching for son of San Bernardino County fire chief
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, But Overall Ban Remains
Girl, 7, wounded in LA drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested in Fullerton fires that destroyed 5 cars
More News
Top Stories
Federal judge in NY puts halt to deportations ordered by Trump
Rescue crews searching for son of San Bernardino County fire chief
Girl, 7, wounded in LA drive-by shooting
SoCal family caught up in Trump's immigration ban
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, But Overall Ban Remains
Suspect arrested in Fullerton fires that destroyed 5 cars
Santa Monica Airport to close in 2028, city announces
Show More
Actress Barbara Hale of "Perry Mason" series dies at 94
Saturday marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
Culver City father back home after surviving Nice, France attack
Gov. Brown will undergo treatment for prostate cancer, office says
Growing fallout from Trump's new ban on refugees
More News
Top Video
SoCal family caught up in Trump's immigration ban
Suspect arrested in Fullerton fires that destroyed 5 cars
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Wicked winds cause damage overnight across SoCal
More Video