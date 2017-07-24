NEWS

Burglar sneaks into Pasadena home, makes sandwich, falls asleep

A Pasadena couple woke up to find a burglar on the floor of their home, fast asleep after making himself a sandwich and helping himself to drinks. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Pasadena couple woke up to find a burglar on the floor of their home, fast asleep after making himself a sandwich and helping himself to drinks.

The incident occurred at a home in the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.

The couple called police Saturday around 6 a.m. when they came downstairs and found the suspect in a room they use as an office.

Police said the man came into the residence through an unlocked door, rummaged through several rooms in the house, made himself a sandwich and drank several beverages before falling asleep.

The burglar was arrested without incident. Police described him as a transient, in his early 50s, who is on parole for robbery.
