Burglar sneaks into Pasadena home, makes sandwich, falls asleep

A Pasadena couple woke up to find a burglar on the floor of their home, fast asleep after making himself a sandwich and helping himself to drinks.The incident occurred at a home in the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.The couple called police Saturday around 6 a.m. when they came downstairs and found the suspect in a room they use as an office.Police said the man came into the residence through an unlocked door, rummaged through several rooms in the house, made himself a sandwich and drank several beverages before falling asleep.The burglar was arrested without incident. Police described him as a transient, in his early 50s, who is on parole for robbery.