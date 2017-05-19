Three savvy swindlers were caught on camera targeting a Woodland Hills business and tunneling inside by creating the burrow through a day spa next door.The men went into the Royal Massage Spa by prying open the back door. In surveillance video, it shows a suspect in a hoodie and one in a baseball cap. Once all three were inside the business, they spent 30 minutes going from room to room trying to break through the walls.The trio finally succeed and get into the office of Hidden Vape, taking cash and attempting to disable a security camera.Police said the suspects did about $30,000 in damage to the businesses. The break-in happened about a month ago, and the owners have been able to make some repairs.The owner of Hidden Vape, James Lua, hopes the suspects are caught soon."It's just so scary to run a small business like this where you work really hard to be able to provide for the family and for the crew here, and at the same time somebody would just barge in and come into the shop and take whatever they want to," he said.Detective Anita Stieglitz said the suspects appeared to be very skilled and may have committed a similar crime before.Authorities also said a similar crime was committed at a marijuana dispensary, but the owner did not want to file a police report.The owners of both Woodland Hills businesses said they've never seen the suspects before.Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the LAPD Topanga Station at (818) 756-4800.