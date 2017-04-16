Burglary suspects use truck to break into El Segundo bank

A truck took out the entire storefront of a Chase Bank in El Segundo during an attempted burglary early Sunday.El Segundo police responded to a burglary-in-progress alarm at the bank, located at a shopping mall at 780 S. Sepulveda Boulevard.The alarm company, which utilizes real-time surveillance cameras, reported a flat-bed tow truck had backed into the bank's glass front entrance and doorway. Soon after, suspects were seen inside the bank.When Officers arrived, the truck was gone and they found a trail of shattered glass and metal debris scattered across the parking lot.It was not yet known whether the suspects were targeting the bank's ATMs or other items inside the bank, but authorities said no amount of money appeared to be missing.Anyone with information related to the incident was urged to contact the El Segundo Police Department at 310-524-2200.