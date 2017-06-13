  • BREAKING NEWS Pomona PD give details on man accused of beating grandfather - WATCH LIVE
Business owner shoots 3 would-be robbers, 2 fatally, in gunfire exchange in Downey

Three would-be robbers were shot, two of them fatally, by the owner of a car audio store in Downey on Monday, June 12, 2017, police said. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
The owner of a car audio store in Downey shot three armed would-be robbers, two of them fatally, in a gunfire exchange on Monday evening, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Downey Police Department. Officers arrived to find two men dead inside First Class Car Audio.

According to investigators, the third suspect had transported himself to a hospital in unknown condition. He was being questioned by detectives on Tuesday.

The owner of the business was not injured in the shootout. The two deceased men were not immediately identified.

A section of Rosecrans remained closed at the scene Tuesday morning as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police Detective Carlos Bejines at (562) 904-2334.
