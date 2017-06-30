Officials said a brush fire straddling Camp Pendleton and San Clemente that burned more than 760 acres was 95 percent contained Friday morning.According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the Cristianitos Fire started around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near Cristianitos Road and west of San Clemente's Richard T. Steed Memorial Park.The blaze burned through dry brush as it made its way west, threatening homes near the park Wednesday.Some neighborhoods in San Clemente and an animal shelter were in the path of the fire, but evacuations were not ordered.The fire authority said more than 200 firefighters attacked the flames from the air and on the ground. An aggressive attack and good weather with little wind helped the firefight.No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged.The area appeared to be mostly white smoke and charred hillside by late Thursday. The conditions marked a stark difference from the raging flames that lasted well into the previous night."It looked like hell on earth, it was an inferno," said San Clemente resident Montell McHenry on Thursday. "But right now, beautiful skies. You can see the wind, it's kind of clear."The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials anticipate the fire to be completely contained by Saturday.